Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $133.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FND. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

NYSE:FND opened at $96.46 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $5,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,741,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

