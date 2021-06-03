FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLIDY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Danske raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.47.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

