Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $233.85 million, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 2.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,186 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fluent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.