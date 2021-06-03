Flux One Day Trading Volume Tops $749,070.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $30.49 million and $749,070.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00441559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.60 or 0.00286606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00157673 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004392 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 151,215,283 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

