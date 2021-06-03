FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $117.70 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

