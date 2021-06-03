FNB Protocol (FNB) Market Cap Tops $8.60 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $117,641.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

