Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,087,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,926,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPF opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

