Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.31

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 514133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

