Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $59,070,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,757,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

