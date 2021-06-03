Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,069,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.