Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.24

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

