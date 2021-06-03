Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FORTY opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $99.06.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $572.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

