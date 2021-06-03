Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 253.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avantor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after buying an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,515,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

AVTR stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,267,114 shares of company stock worth $100,927,695. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

