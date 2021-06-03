Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.