Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPG opened at $135.19 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

