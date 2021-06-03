Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Snap by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 556,331 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,432,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,610,414 shares of company stock worth $95,176,654.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

