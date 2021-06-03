FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Capitalization Tops $10.20 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $10.20 million and $1.06 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00081716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.53 or 0.01021472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.38 or 0.09547398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051066 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.