Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

FRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.71.

Franchise Group stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franchise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

