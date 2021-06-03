Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRU shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$9.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,365.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.19. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.61.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

