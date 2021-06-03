Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.72 ($82.02).

Shares of FME stock opened at €65.76 ($77.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52-week high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

