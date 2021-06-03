Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRO. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

