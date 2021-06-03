Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $144.36

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $144.36, but opened at $138.55. Futu shares last traded at $141.88, with a volume of 13,258 shares.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

