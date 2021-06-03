Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $144.36

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $144.36, but opened at $138.55. Futu shares last traded at $141.88, with a volume of 13,258 shares.
FUTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.26.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
