FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($16.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($16.26). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at ($15.34) EPS.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

BHVN opened at $89.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,521 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,345,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.