FY2022 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $420.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.