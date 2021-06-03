Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) vs. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -117.55% 7.85% 2.34% Galp Energia, SGPS -1.09% -5.51% -1.88%

72.2% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Galp Energia, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.28 -$6.10 billion $0.35 85.29 Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.83 -$664.29 million ($0.03) -205.00

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ovintiv pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -466.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Galp Energia, SGPS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ovintiv and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 6 15 0 2.71 Galp Energia, SGPS 0 5 4 0 2.44

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $26.46, suggesting a potential downside of 11.37%. Given Ovintiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Volatility and Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 3.9, suggesting that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 1,465 service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Â- PetrÃ³leos e GÃ¡s de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

