Game Creek Capital LP Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Game Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $18.49. 13,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

