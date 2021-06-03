Game Creek Capital LP Purchases 31,250 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 55.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 295,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,227,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

