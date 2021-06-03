Game Creek Capital LP Sells 2,750 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Olin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE OLN traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,880. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

