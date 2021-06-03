Game Creek Capital LP Takes $2.50 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury accounts for about 1.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP owned about 0.18% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,914,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,704,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,087,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 257,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter.

TBT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

