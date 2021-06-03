GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 8.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $255.00 and last traded at $258.38. 48,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,847,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on GME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05 and a beta of -2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.25.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in GameStop by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

