Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of GCI opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Gannett has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $751.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,072,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 207,919 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gannett by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 92,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

