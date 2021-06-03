Gas (GAS) Price Tops $9.97 on Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Gas has a total market capitalization of $101.00 million and $38.97 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.97 or 0.00025827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00287162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00197868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.12 or 0.01183898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,548.49 or 0.99836127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

