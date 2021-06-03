GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $5.03

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00012890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $398.66 million and approximately $26.97 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00082612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.01028337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.66 or 0.09356001 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052451 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,283,938 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

