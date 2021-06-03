General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

