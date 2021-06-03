General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 4.0% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of General Electric worth $57,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 171,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,226,438. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

