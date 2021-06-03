Genesis Shards (GS) Market Cap Reaches $7.09 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $384,851.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001517 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00326612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00225153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.23 or 0.01192559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,915.75 or 1.00186234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.