Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) vs. Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Head to Head Contrast

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) and Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Metacrine shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Metacrine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genmab A/S and Metacrine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 51.39% 29.09% 25.70% Metacrine N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genmab A/S and Metacrine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Metacrine 0 0 4 0 3.00

Metacrine has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 415.38%. Given Metacrine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metacrine is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genmab A/S and Metacrine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $1.55 billion 15.79 $728.93 million N/A N/A Metacrine N/A N/A -$37.30 million ($3.97) -1.01

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Metacrine.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Metacrine on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL. Its products under development include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-IL8 for treating advanced cancers; HexaBody-DR5/DR5, DuoBody-CD3x5T4, JNJ-63898081, JNJ-70218902, DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; HuMax-IL8 for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 and JNJ-67571244 to treat acute myeloid leukemia; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications; CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab; and BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, and BliNK Biomedical SAS. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH. The company also develops MET642, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients. Metacrine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

