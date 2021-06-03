George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.00

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$120.00 and last traded at C$119.45, with a volume of 37164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$117.74.

WN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15. The firm has a market cap of C$17.99 billion and a PE ratio of 66.90.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 8.4886472 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at C$2,219,886.49. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,251,068.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock worth $6,326,106.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

