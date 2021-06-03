Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,679.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRRMF opened at $110.00 on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

