Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$23.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

GEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of GEI opened at C$24.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 195.44%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

