Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Shares of GWRS opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.00, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWRS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,640 shares of company stock valued at $107,322. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

