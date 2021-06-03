Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 655,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the April 29th total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GSBD stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 885,815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 282,796 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

