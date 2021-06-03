Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 1532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Specifically, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,493 shares of company stock valued at $887,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

