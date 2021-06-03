Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GHH opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64) on Thursday. Gooch & Housego has a 1 year low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The stock has a market cap of £338.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,204.70.

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,214 ($15.86) per share, for a total transaction of £12,140 ($15,860.99).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

