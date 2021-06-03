Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the April 29th total of 313,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $2,057,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 89,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

