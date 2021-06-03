GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57. GP Strategies has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

