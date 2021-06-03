Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

GVA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

