Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) versus Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Head-To-Head Survey

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 17.60% 46.30% 31.29% Envestnet 1.87% 11.50% 5.20%

Gravity has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gravity and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 0 2 7 1 2.90

Envestnet has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Envestnet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Gravity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gravity and Envestnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $344.25 million 2.61 $50.16 million N/A N/A Envestnet $998.23 million 3.88 -$3.11 million $1.74 40.93

Gravity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envestnet.

Summary

Envestnet beats Gravity on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Sacred Blade; Dark Eden; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Action RO2: Spear of Odin; Tera Classic; the Lord; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3. In addition, the company offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 129 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

