Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Receives $21.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTBAF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

GTBAF stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. Great Bear Resources has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.