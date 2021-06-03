Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Adam Schoenfeld Sells 35,000 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Greenlane by 239.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.